Vox Media hosts its third Hot Pod Summit

The energy at Hot Pod Summit was a reminder that the brand may have been a small acquisition by Vox Media, but a smart one.

Why it matters: The digital media company just faced a significant valuation drop with Penske Media's new investment reportedly coming in at half of Vox's previous $1 billion peak.

Details: Vox announced its acquisition of Hot Pod in September 2021. The brand was founded in 2014 by Nicholas Quah, who joined Vox as a full-time podcast critic while his newsletter became part of The Verge.