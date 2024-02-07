Cable companies are essentially being cut out of the cable bundle business.

Why it matters: The writing has been on the wall for a while, but news coming from Disney-Fox-Warner Bros. and YouTube make it clear that cable may have months, not years, to live.

What's happening: The rollout of a new sports streaming service from the country's biggest entertainment firms, coupled with a huge milestone announcement by YouTube TV Tuesday, sent shockwaves through the media industry.

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are creating a joint streaming venture that will put all of their linear sports TV content on a single service that will launch in the fall.

YouTube TV's announcement that it now has more than 8 million paid subscribers places it as the fourth-largest pay-TV provider, nipping at DirecTV's heels for the third spot.

Meanwhile, Charter eked out out the lead spot thanks to losing slightly fewer subscribers than no. 2 Comcast.

The two companies have lost a combined 7 million customers since the start of 2021.

Thought bubble: That's a harsh wake-up call for an industry that had assumed streaming TV bundles would take many more years to surpass their traditional brethren.

Be smart: The high cost of sports coupled with the swift decay of the cable bundle is forcing rivals to work together in once unthinkable ways.

Each of ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery will own one-third of the venture, and they'll need to select a management team, branding and pricing.

Those three, along with Comcast and Paramount, are increasingly finding themselves competing with deep pocketed tech giants like Apple and Amazon.

YouTube has been boosted by the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket, for which it just wrapped up its first season.

The announcement of the streaming joint venture comes as both Disney and WBD are negotiating their NBA TV renewal.

The big picture: Live sporting events are the only type of content left that's holding the cable bundle together.