Nielsen veteran Pete Bradbury is a familiar face at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. But last week, for the first time in 26 years, he donned different corporate swag as a new hire at VideoAmp.

Why it matters: His hiring brings longtime expertise in running a media measurement business as VideoAmp stumbles financially and Nielsen's dominance continues.

What they're saying: "The very first [CES] meeting I had was in line checking in at the hotel where a longtime friend from one of the biggest sellers ... ran up to me," Bradbury tells Axios.

CES "was great for me," he continues. "You show up at the dance with a different date than you showed up at every other dance for the last 26 years [and] you don't know what kind of reaction you're going to get."

Catch up quick: Bradbury was among a slew of C-suite exits from Nielsen following its private equity takeover. Initially, he prioritized traveling and family time. He then consulted, serving as an executive in residence with PwC, and taught marketing at Miami University's Farmer School of Business.

Late last year, he received calls from some VideoAmp stakeholders, including board member (and recently appointed executive chairman) Peter Liguori, about potentially joining.

"It's very humbling when people who you've worked with in the past call you and say, 'We know you're not on a team, but we'd love to get you back in the league,'" Bradbury says.

What's next: As chief commercial and growth officer, Bradbury says he is tasked with helping VideoAmp get "greater yield" out of its business as it pushes for more ad buyers and sellers to transact with its currency.