VideoAmp CEO out amid layoffs, financial drama

VideoAmp's CEO is stepping down and the company is cutting 20% of its workforce as the media measurement firm reduces expenses after signs of financial trouble. Why it matters: The startup is one of a few video measurement upstarts looking to take on Nielsen in serving the multibillion-dollar TV ad market.

Details: Founder and CEO Ross McCray announced his executive transition, along with other executive changes, in a letter posted on VideoAmp's website on Thursday.

Board member Peter Liguori was named executive chairman. The company also has hired Nielsen veteran Peter Bradbury as chief commercial and growth officer. McCray will remain on the board.

VideoAmp had about 400 employees in September. These cuts bring its headcount down to about 320.

Ad Age first reported the news of the leadership shakeup and layoffs.

Flashback: In September, VideoAmp announced a $150 million Series G from Vista Credit Partners. The following day, Axios reported that it had quietly laid off 10% of its staff, or around 40 people. VideoAmp president Michael Parkes also stepped down.

The big picture: A slew of chaotic changes to VideoAmp's leadership team, staffing and finances underscore the challenges it faces trying to disrupt the media measurement industry.

The firm paid off some debt ahead of its latest round, but stakeholders have been concerned about the company's spending, sources told Axios.

Nielsen also has made staffing cuts and leadership changes as it tries to maintain its dominant position. It laid off 9% of its staff, roughly 1,000 employees, and named Karthik Rao as its new CEO last year.

Editor's note: This story was updated to make clear that McCray will remain with the company as a board member.