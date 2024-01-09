Drama hits Sony's merger plans with India's Zee
Jan 9, 2024
Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Tuesday that a report alleging Sony will terminate its $10 billion merger with the Mumbai-based media giant is "baseless and factually incorrect."
Why it matters: The speculation over the massive merger's collapse comes amid reports that Disney and Reliance Industries are preparing to combine their Indian media operations.
Flashback: Sony announced a merger agreement with Zee in December 2021.
Details: Bloomberg and other media reported Monday that Sony was planning to cancel the merger, citing people familiar with the matter, over disagreements on who would lead the combined company.
- "We wish to reiterate that the Company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger," Zee said in a letter to Indian stock exchanges on Tuesday.
- On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Zee missed a $200 million payment to Disney in early January. Zee licenses TV rights to the International Cricket Council's men's matches with Disney Star.
- Zee said the report was "baseless speculation," per Reuters.
- Zee declined to comment further on the matter. Sony and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.