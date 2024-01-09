Drama hits Sony's merger plans with India's Zee

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Tuesday that a report alleging Sony will terminate its $10 billion merger with the Mumbai-based media giant is "baseless and factually incorrect."

Why it matters: The speculation over the massive merger's collapse comes amid reports that Disney and Reliance Industries are preparing to combine their Indian media operations.

Flashback: Sony announced a merger agreement with Zee in December 2021.

Details: Bloomberg and other media reported Monday that Sony was planning to cancel the merger, citing people familiar with the matter, over disagreements on who would lead the combined company.