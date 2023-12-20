Exclusive: Investors pour $5M into water fountain firm

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hope Hydration is raising $5 million in seed funding to build ad-supported water fountains, CEO Jorge Richardson exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The New York-based startup is betting on advertisers' interest in digital out-of-home and in turn supporting water access.

Details: Richardson says the idea for Hope stemmed from his prior startup, Closca, an app for finding water fountains.

"To build a business at scale, we can't rely on water being the funding source, nor do we want to. Water should be free," Richardson says.

Ads offer an alternative. He launched Hope in May 2020. Hope piloted the product with Nike and Advertising Week New York in 2021. This year, it partnered with Cannes Lions and Ultra Music Festival. It's launched in Times Square and Central Park.

Prior to this round, Hope raised $800,000 with a pre-seed round led by Boost VC in 2022.

How it works: Hope, which is a B Corp, partners with venues to access about a square footage of the property. It covers the installation costs and maintenance costs and then shares a percentage of ad revenue with the property owner.