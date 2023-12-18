Liminal Space nets $2.5M for immersive entertainment tech

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Liminal Space has raised $2.5 million to expand its creation of immersive entertainment, executives tell Axios.

Driving the news: The funding underscores interest for in-person experiences that can be enjoyed and shared on social media.

How it works: The Los Angeles-based company has built patented LED display systems. Its previous work includes partnering with Netflix on "Stranger Things: The Experience," a touring event that launched in Brooklyn last May.

"It's VR without a headset," says Anuraj Goonetilleke, a Warner Bros. Entertainment veteran who joined in January.

"VR tends to be isolated," CEO Nathan Huber adds. "We're opening it up so you maintain your agency."

The company makes money through tech licensing fees and a cut of ticket revenue.

Catch up quick: Huber's career included interning as an illustrator for James Cameron's "Avatar" and working for an Industrial Light & Magic subsidiary.

He later started his own business, building an amusement park attraction with Electronic Arts' video game Mass Effect in 2016 and working with Flying Lotus' concert tour in 2017.

Huber and co-founder Ryan Pardeiro incorporated Liminal Space as a Delaware C-Corp in 2018. It previously raised $4 million in pre-seed and seed funding, primarily from San'an Optoelectronics and Luminus.

Details: This round was structured as a SAFE.

It provides a "bridge" ahead of a Series A that is planned for the second half of 2024, Goonetilleke says.

Participants included Avex USA, Hibino Corporation, "Friends" executive producer Kevin Bright, former president of Asia at Ball Corporation Gihan Atapattu, San'an Optoelectronics and Luminus.

The money is for hiring and tech development. The company has 8 full-time employees and is soon expanding to 12.

What's next: Liminal Space has three "massive exhibits" in the works for 2024 "with the biggest IP that you can think of," Goonetilleke says.