Liminal Space nets $2.5M for immersive entertainment tech
Liminal Space has raised $2.5 million to expand its creation of immersive entertainment, executives tell Axios.
Driving the news: The funding underscores interest for in-person experiences that can be enjoyed and shared on social media.
How it works: The Los Angeles-based company has built patented LED display systems. Its previous work includes partnering with Netflix on "Stranger Things: The Experience," a touring event that launched in Brooklyn last May.
- "It's VR without a headset," says Anuraj Goonetilleke, a Warner Bros. Entertainment veteran who joined in January.
- "VR tends to be isolated," CEO Nathan Huber adds. "We're opening it up so you maintain your agency."
- The company makes money through tech licensing fees and a cut of ticket revenue.
Catch up quick: Huber's career included interning as an illustrator for James Cameron's "Avatar" and working for an Industrial Light & Magic subsidiary.
- He later started his own business, building an amusement park attraction with Electronic Arts' video game Mass Effect in 2016 and working with Flying Lotus' concert tour in 2017.
- Huber and co-founder Ryan Pardeiro incorporated Liminal Space as a Delaware C-Corp in 2018. It previously raised $4 million in pre-seed and seed funding, primarily from San'an Optoelectronics and Luminus.
Details: This round was structured as a SAFE.
- It provides a "bridge" ahead of a Series A that is planned for the second half of 2024, Goonetilleke says.
- Participants included Avex USA, Hibino Corporation, "Friends" executive producer Kevin Bright, former president of Asia at Ball Corporation Gihan Atapattu, San'an Optoelectronics and Luminus.
- The money is for hiring and tech development. The company has 8 full-time employees and is soon expanding to 12.
What's next: Liminal Space has three "massive exhibits" in the works for 2024 "with the biggest IP that you can think of," Goonetilleke says.