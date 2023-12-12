Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Liberty Media has officially agreed to combine its stock trading group of SiriusXM with the rest of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., the companies announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The deal aims to simplify the business amid stiff competition in streaming media.

Flashback: Liberty proposed the deal in September.

Last week, SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz spoke positively of the potential transaction during the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. "We all agree that something simpler makes sense," Witz said.

Details: The new public company will maintain the SiriusXM name and brand and is expected to continue trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SIRI."

Liberty president and CEO Greg Maffei is expected to be chairman of the new board.

Liberty's board, SiriusXM's board and the SiriusXM Special Committee unanimously approved the deal.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to LSXM stockholder approval and regulatory approvals.

Of note: J.P. Morgan served as financial adviser and O'Melveny & Myers as legal counsel to Liberty Media.