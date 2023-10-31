Ardian's Michael Obhof on closing MXT Holdings deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ardian has closed its acquisition of a 50% stake in Mexico-based telecommunications infrastructure provider MXT Holdings, Michael Obhof, senior managing director in Ardian's infrastructure team, tells Axios.

Why it matters: The deal is Ardian's first investment in Mexico, a market that Obhof identified as lucrative for mid-market infrastructure deals amid high valuations in the U.S.

How did you get into infrastructure investing?

"I've been doing infrastructure almost my entire career, for about 17 years. ... [In 2005-2006,] it had this kind of entrepreneurial feel to it [in the U.S.] It was already a stabilized-ish asset class in Europe and in Australia. That made it easier to see that there's a path, but I remember people telling me when I was interviewing at Citi [in 2007] ... 'Look, you're taking a big risk if this asset class doesn't take off.'"

What's your strategy at Ardian?

"Before everyone in the infrastructure space rushed in, you could buy tower companies in the U.S. for 16 to 17 times, which is not possible today. You could probably get closer to today than you could 12 months ago. ... People really stretched themselves thin on valuations, and that's one of the reasons we decided to look outside the U.S. for tower portfolios."

So now you're looking outside the U.S. What else?

"[We ask], is it defensive? Does it have contracts? Does it have long-term protection from cycles? ... The very first investment we made in the current fund in the Americas was a joint venture with Unison, which buys ground leases underneath cell towers. ... Ground lease is a fixed payment. Your downside is a lot better protected [than towers.]"

When did you start looking at MXT? Walk me through the deal.

"One of the reasons why this deal process took so long is the bankruptcy proceedings for Altán [Redes] took longer than expected. We started the beginning of 2022. ... We [wanted] Altán to come out and have a successful restructure. ... That was in November. ... The last two or three months, we had certain things that we needed to ensure that we got and we were willing to wait."

"We also simultaneously signed an add-on acquisition to buy Centennial Towers Mexico from Madison Dearborn. So we had to simultaneously negotiate two different prices and two different purchase agreements. ... So that was super complicated. We signed an add-on investment for a company that was larger than MXT, probably 50% larger. That's the bulk of where our capital is going."

"Our entry point is far superior than what we could have achieved in the U.S. and our tower revenues are inflation-indexed in Mexico, where they're not in the U.S. ... To achieve good returns or OK returns, we don't need the market to rebound. We just need it to be the way it is."

