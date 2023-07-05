Ardian acquires 50% of Mexico's MXT Holdings

Paris-based global private equity firm Ardian is acquiring a 50% stake in MXT Holdings, a Mexico-based telecommunications infrastructure provider.

Why it matters: The deal will help MXT complete an asset swap with Telefónica for around 200 towers and 1,800 km of metro fiber, as well as further M&A.

Details: Ardian will become an equal partner with MXT's other owner, Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP).

Antoine Delaprée, MXT's founder and CEO, will continue to head the company.

No additional financial details were disclosed.

What's next: The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.

What they're saying: "The Mexican telecommunications sector offers notable consolidation opportunities. Coupled with a growing middle class, increasing mobile penetration, and a standout management team, MXT is poised for meaningful expansion opportunities," Michael Obhof, senior managing director of infrastructure at Ardian, said in the release announcing the deal.