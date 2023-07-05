Ardian acquires 50% of Mexico's MXT Holdings
Paris-based global private equity firm Ardian is acquiring a 50% stake in MXT Holdings, a Mexico-based telecommunications infrastructure provider.
Why it matters: The deal will help MXT complete an asset swap with Telefónica for around 200 towers and 1,800 km of metro fiber, as well as further M&A.
Details: Ardian will become an equal partner with MXT's other owner, Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP).
- Antoine Delaprée, MXT's founder and CEO, will continue to head the company.
- No additional financial details were disclosed.
What's next: The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.
What they're saying: "The Mexican telecommunications sector offers notable consolidation opportunities. Coupled with a growing middle class, increasing mobile penetration, and a standout management team, MXT is poised for meaningful expansion opportunities," Michael Obhof, senior managing director of infrastructure at Ardian, said in the release announcing the deal.