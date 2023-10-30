Exclusive: The Futurum Group acquires Business Podcast Network

The Futurum Group has acquired San Francisco-based Business Podcast Network and hired its founder and CEO, Cory Johnson, as chief market strategist, executives exclusively tell Axios.

Why it matters: The firm is betting on an increased demand for B2B content, particularly for the tech sector.

Details: Johnson hosts Business Podcast Network's flagship show, "The Drill Down," which features CEO interviews. It launched in 2021 as a daily podcast but later moved to a weekly cadence.

Prior, Johnson was a hedge fund portfolio manager and analyst at Kingsford Capital Management, Cannell Capital and Forensic Research Group. He also previously worked as a journalist for Bloomberg, CNBC and TheStreet.com. He served as chief market strategist for Ripple.

At Futurum, Johnson will continue hosting "The Drill Down." He also will host a podcast, "StartUp Nation Spotlight," about startups in Israel. Johnson plans to keep working out of SHACK15, a co-working and social space in the San Francisco Ferry Building.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Catch up quick: Founded in 2016 by Daniel Newman, Futurum is an Austin-based tech advisory, media and research firm with 57 full-time employees. It has more than 260 clients, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Of note: Futurum's board chairman Niccolo de Masi, who invested in Business Podcast Network's seed round and is a minority investor in Futurum, introduced Newman and Johnson about two years ago.

Context: Newman says he started Futurum with an interest in creating free media about the tech industry. The company's YouTube includes his weekly podcast, "The Six Five," and other series.