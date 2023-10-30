Data: Charter earnings reports; Chart: Axios Visuals

We can now put a number on how much pain Charter endured to help set a path for how TV distributors and media companies will work together as cord-cutting accelerates.

Why it matters: The Disney-Charter dispute was one of the most highly publicized channel blackouts in recent memory and every other media company and distributor will likely use this in their own carriage negotiations.

By the numbers: The 320,000 residential pay-TV customers that Charter lost during the third quarter was the most it's ever lost during a single quarter.

That 320,000 was more than 100,000 than what analysts had been expecting.

Charter's executives said its 10-day carriage dispute with Disney — which came during the U.S. Open and the start of the college football season — accounted for those extra losses.

The big picture: The dispute between the two wasn't your typical carriage dispute. Before cutting a deal, Charter was sounding the alarm that the current model was broken.

As part of the deal, Charter was able to add Disney's streaming services into some of its bundle offerings for its customers, while dropping numerous little-viewed cable channels, including Freeform.

Future carriage deals between programmers and distributors could look similar: a mix of linear TV and streaming services, with a serious culling of the sheer amount of TV channels.

Between the lines: Charter has been nipping at Comcast's heels to become the largest pay-TV provider in the country, a title Comcast has held for years.