Starboard pushes News Corp to separate digital real estate group

News Corp should separate its digital real estate group, a move that will significantly boost the rest of the company's value, Starboard Value's CEO said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Starboard is publicly calling out News Corp's leadership, and what it sees as leadership's failure to generate value from the Murdoch family's flagship media company.

Details: Starboard is recommending that News Corp separate its digital real estate business, which includes a stake in Australian online property firm REA Group, plus Realtor.com parent Move Inc.

News Corp. overall market value is more than $12 billion. Starboard CEO Jeff Smith pointed out that News Corp's stake in REA alone is worth $8 billion.

"We don't believe that News Corp is receiving full credit for this value, or, is not receiving credit for the rest of News Corp," Smith said at the annual 13D Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York.

Smith estimates that taking out the real estate business, the rest of News Corp's business portfolio is worth around $4 billion.

"It just doesn't make sense," he said.

Catch up quick: News Corp has already made moves aligned with Starboard's campaign. It was in talks to sell Realtor.com parent company Move Inc. to CoStar Group. for more than $3 billion earlier this year.

That effort coincided with Rupert Murdoch's plan to combine News Corp and Fox Corp last year. Activist investor Irenic Capital, which had acquired around 2% of News Corp shares, publicly opposed the merger and, like Starboard is doing now, demanded the company spin-off its real estate business instead.

Irene's campaign fizzled out after News Corp abandoned both the merger plan and the Move Inc. sale process.

Zoom In: Smith did not detail the size of his fund's stake in News Corp.

In a presentation to a room full of investors and corporate advisers, Smith said that Dow Jones' valuation compared to the New York Times was completely out of whack.

"Dow Jones is a highly valuable business," he said.

What we're watching: Whether Starboard is pushing on an open door or whether the two sides are squaring up for a fight.