News Corp faces activist investor Starboard Value

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Activist investor Starboard Value has bought shares of News Corp, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal report.

Why it matters: The firm could push for changes following Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman and handing control to his son Lachlan.

Details: Starboard plans to push for News Corp to spin off its online real estate division and to end its dual-class share structure, according to the Journal.

The size of the stake was not reported. It had been acquiring shares over the summer, ahead of Murdoch stepping down, per Reuters.

Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith will present at two conferences this week, including the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investment Summit, Reuters reported.

Catch up quick: News Corp had been making moves aligned with Starboard's reported push. It was in talks to sell Realtor.com parent company Move Inc. to CoStar Group. for more than $3 billion earlier this year. But it abandoned the plan in February.

Rupert Murdoch also proposed combining News Corp and Fox Corp last year. That proposal was called off in January. Activist investor Irenic Capital, which had acquired around 2% of News Corp shares, was against it and also suggested spinning off its real estate business instead.

Of note: Starboard had made moves at Salesforce last year after acquiring a stake of 3 million shares, worth $400 million.

News Corp declined to comment. Starboard did not respond to a request for comment.