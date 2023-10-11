1 big meal: Mirror Digital CEO Sheila Marmon

Share on email (opens in new window)

Digital publishing network Mirror Digital has been staffing up its leadership team, including a new senior vice president of brand experience and marketing, as the business grows, CEO Sheila Marmon says. She dined with Kerry this month as part of our "1 big meal" interview series.

Why she matters: Marmon founded Mirror Digital in 2012. The Los Angeles-based company of about 50 staffers help brands like GM and Comcast reach multicultural and diverse audiences. Prior, she worked at Time Warner, including Essence and Time Inc.

🚇 Why we chose the restaurant: Pershing Square near Grand Central Station. Marmon says she views it as the "center of New York in so many ways" and frequently has meetings there.

☕ What we ate: She drank hot coffee and ate poached eggs with lentils. I drank iced coffee and ate avocado toast.

You started your career at Morgan Stanley in TMT. What was the market back then?

"The markets were crazy. This was the first dot-com boom. I'm dating myself. I was an associate running point directly with managing directors on deals in some instances because there was so much going on."

"I was also able to carve out my own niche. I was looking at startups that were run by or targeting diverse audiences. ... One [company] was called UBO, Urban Box Office, way before its time because they were looking to stream content over the internet."

"I was on the team that took the 'For Dummies' book series public, one of my favorite deals because it was such a cultural moniker at the time."

What motivated you to start Mirror Digital?

"When I was in traditional publishing [at Time Warner], I was doing a lot of work in digital innovation for some of the traditional brands, and I was doing work in multicultural. But I was never bringing the two together. No one was thinking about diverse consumers on the web."

Did you raise capital?

"A supply-side ad network ... is traditionally venture-funded. So I went out to raise venture around 2012, and it was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. ... I could not get traction on fundraising, so ultimately, I ended up raising a small pre-seed round led by the Harvard Business School angels."

Do you want to raise more and/or pursue acquisitions?

"Absolutely open to raising money in the future. I think we are one of the best-positioned in our industry because we're known, we have the track record of success, and we're profitable."

"I'm a buyer versus a seller. I believe me and my team can do this better than most people. .... Having a larger platform, having more influence, having more scale will only be better for the industry."

🎓 1 fun fact: Marmon says she met her COO-CTO, Navarrow Wright, in college while pledging the sister sorority to his fraternity.