Disney holds talks with Blackstone for India business
Blackstone is the latest to hold talks with Disney about buying a stake in its struggling India business, according to Indian newspaper The Economic Times.
Why it matters: Even without streaming rights to India's massive and popular cricket league, there appears to be strong interest in buying into that market.
Details: Blackstone is the fourth known suitor for Disney's Indian arm.
- Last week, Bloomberg reported that Disney also held talks with India-based conglomerates The Adani Group and Sun TV Network, led by billionaires Gautam Adani and Kalanithi Maran.
- That followed a September report that Disney had engaged Reliance Industries, which won the IPL streaming rights through its joint venture with Paramount.
- There has been no word on price or if Disney will sell the entire business or just a stake.
Of note: According to a Reuters report, Blackstone-backed Candle Media — led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs — led the talks between Blackstone and Disney.
The big picture: Star India was one of the more prized assets when Disney acquired it as part of its Fox deal with an enterprise value of $15 billion-$16 billion.
- Disney radically beefed up its subscriber count when it integrated Disney+ within Star India's preexisting Hotstar streaming service in 2020.
- Disney has lost nearly 17 million subscribers from the region this year.