Disney holds talks with Blackstone for India business

Blackstone is the latest to hold talks with Disney about buying a stake in its struggling India business, according to Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

Why it matters: Even without streaming rights to India's massive and popular cricket league, there appears to be strong interest in buying into that market.

Details: Blackstone is the fourth known suitor for Disney's Indian arm.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Disney also held talks with India-based conglomerates The Adani Group and Sun TV Network, led by billionaires Gautam Adani and Kalanithi Maran.

That followed a September report that Disney had engaged Reliance Industries, which won the IPL streaming rights through its joint venture with Paramount.

There has been no word on price or if Disney will sell the entire business or just a stake.

Of note: According to a Reuters report, Blackstone-backed Candle Media — led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs — led the talks between Blackstone and Disney.

The big picture: Star India was one of the more prized assets when Disney acquired it as part of its Fox deal with an enterprise value of $15 billion-$16 billion.