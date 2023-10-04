AI firm Anthropic in talks for $2B raise
Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI startup, is in talks to raise another $2 billion from its investors including Google, The Information reported.
Why it matters: The OpenAI rival is already fresh off securing a $4 billion commitment from Amazon this year as money continues to rain from investors for generative AI companies.
Details: Anthropic is seeking a valuation between $20 billion and 30 billion, which would more than quintuple its $4 billion valuation back in March, the report noted.
- Anthropic has raised more than $5 billion to date, per Pitchbook.
- Amazon's commitment included $1.25 billion upfront to be used as part of the new funding round.
- Anthropic is also looking to add more investors, including sovereign wealth funds and other institutional firms, The Information added.
The big picture: Anthropic is distinguishing itself from OpenAI — which exclusively works with Microsoft — by working with multiple cloud companies in Google and Amazon.
- But it's fair to wonder how the two rivals can co-exist as Anthropic investors long-term.
- Google invested $300 million for a 10% stake last year and participated in its Series C earlier this year.
- As part of Amazon's deal, Anthropic made Amazon Web Services its primary cloud partner, though it's not exclusive.