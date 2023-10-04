AI firm Anthropic in talks for $2B raise

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI startup, is in talks to raise another $2 billion from its investors including Google, The Information reported.

Why it matters: The OpenAI rival is already fresh off securing a $4 billion commitment from Amazon this year as money continues to rain from investors for generative AI companies.

Details: Anthropic is seeking a valuation between $20 billion and 30 billion, which would more than quintuple its $4 billion valuation back in March, the report noted.

Anthropic has raised more than $5 billion to date, per Pitchbook.

Amazon's commitment included $1.25 billion upfront to be used as part of the new funding round.

Anthropic is also looking to add more investors, including sovereign wealth funds and other institutional firms, The Information added.

The big picture: Anthropic is distinguishing itself from OpenAI — which exclusively works with Microsoft — by working with multiple cloud companies in Google and Amazon.