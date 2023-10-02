DiGiCo acquires Fourier Audio for live sound mixing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Private equity-backed DiGiCo has acquired Fourier Audio, a U.K.-based live sound software developer and manufacturer, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: The tech companies behind live entertainment have become attractive investments as the sector booms with Taylor Swift's and Beyonce's massive tours and other sought-after events.

Catch up quick: Private equity firm Ardian acquired DiGiCo parent company Audiotonix in 2019. The company has been on an acquisition spree with three deals over the past six months, including music mixing brand Harrison and processing solutions developer Sonible.

The deals have helped expand the audio tech business from mainly hardware to also include software.

Details: Fourier "makes a great link" between Harrison and Sonible, Ardian Buyout U.K. head Olivier Personnaz says.

Founded in January 2021, the startup develops software to process live audio. Its new product, Project Core, is expected to start shipping early next year.

Its team of six staffers and one consultant is joining Audiotonix's more than 700-person workforce, including the three founders — CEO Henry Harrod, CTO Peter Bridgman and CCO Gareth Owen. The brand will stay intact, as is standard across Audiotonix's acquisition strategy.

The deal size is "small," Personnaz says. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Of note: Personnaz says Fourier is somewhat of an "anomaly" in its acquisition strategy since it's a young brand.