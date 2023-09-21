Studio Ghibli sells controlling stake to Nippon TV

Share on email (opens in new window)

Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki's Japanese animation studio behind "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro" and other popular films, has sold a controlling stake to Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television Network Corp.

Why it matters: The esteemed studio's future is now clearer after worries over a succession plan, as founder Miyazaki is 82.

Details: Nippon TV acquired a 42.3% stake, becoming its top shareholder. Financial details were not disclosed, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Studio Ghibli will become a subsidiary of Nippon TV, which will provide executive support but maintain the studio's creative independence. Nippon TV senior operating officer Hiroyuki Fukuda will become president of Studio Ghibli, per the Wall Street Journal.

The Japanese companies have a longstanding partnership. The broadcaster helped produce the studio's 1989 film "Kiki's Delivery Service."

💭 Kerry's thought bubble: Miyazaki's movies are masterpieces with breathtaking animation and meaningful storytelling. I'll be devastated after seeing "The Boy and the Heron," knowing it's his final film, but grateful I can rewatch his older projects on Max.