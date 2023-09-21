1 big meal: PBS COO Jonathan Barzilay

PBS recently started partnering with The Atlantic for its "Washington Week" program as it operates among a competitive set of talk shows, PBS COO Jonathan Barzilay says. He dined with Kerry this month as part of our "1 big meal" interview series.

Why he matters: Barzilay joined PBS in 2015 after four years leading the Ford Foundation's Freedom of Expression work. He has worked as a senior executive at Qualcomm's mobile TV service, CBS Interactive, Disney and ABC. He started his career as a lawyer for ABC.

🇫🇷 Why we chose the restaurant: Nice Matin on the Upper West Side. As a UWS resident, Barzilay says he likes to support local businesses and finds the atmosphere to be "pleasant." He planned to get bagels at Zabar's after.

🥗 What we ate: He drank an Arnold Palmer and ate the salade été and hummus. I drank tap water and ate fava anolini.

Is linear the main way people consume PBS?

"For PBS Kids, more kids touch our content around our digital platforms and games than touch on broadcast. But it's still true that 40% of all kids between 2 and 8 who live in the United States do interact with PBS programming on broadcast. So it's still a very consequential number. ... For what we call general audiences, the primetime lineup, programs like 'NOVA' and 'Frontline,' linear broadcast is still more than 50%."

"We don't see broadcast withering and expiring. I think it's still going to be a part of the media equation. For us, with a universal access mission, it's really important for us to have content available for free ... [and] be in homes that only have broadcast."

You have your own subscription service PBS Passport, a distribution deal with Amazon and your content available across streaming services. What's the strategy?

"What we have found is that there is not a lot of overlap between the audiences who are watching on linear, on Passport, on the SVOD offering or on our YouTube. They have different demographics and different patterns of engagement. ... You can't force people to watch through the pathway that you want. So within reason, we try to be present across places."

Why do you partner with news organizations like The Atlantic?

"We're more of a bottom-up than a top-down organization. ... In looking at what is the opportunity for a weekly Washington-based talk show in an era which there is no shortage ... the judgment from [PBS senior executive producer] Sarah Just [... and] from that newsroom was ... to partner. ... I don't think there's necessarily a default policy that we must partner, but it can make sense."

📚 1 fun fact: Barzilay wrote a book about his favorite songwriter, Neil Finn of the band Crowded House. His proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders.