Paramount dropped its plans to sell a majority stake in BET, Axios confirmed, putting the future of the media group's cable networks up in the air.

Why it matters: A BET sale had been seen as a key part of Shari Redstone's plans to slim down the company ahead of a potential sale, which has been anticipated for years.

Driving the news: Paramount informed bidders Wednesday night that it was no longer going forward with a sale, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The company decided that a sale of a majority stake in BET Group — which includes BET, BET Studios, VH1 and the streaming service BET+ — "would not meaningfully deleverage its balance sheet," according to the WSJ.

Bidders included Tyler Perry (who already owns a stake in BET+), Byron Allen, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Shaquille O'Neal and 50 Cent, with Group Black and private equity firm HarborView Partners also involved.

Paramount bought BET in 2000 for $2.3 billion and had been looking to get at least $3 billion. Bids ranged between $2 and $3 billion, with Allen's being the highest at around $2.7 billion, a separate source told Axios.

The big picture: Paramount has been selling "non-core" assets so it can put more money into streaming and pay down its debt load.

Paramount agreed to sell Simon & Schuster to KKR for $1.62 billion last week.

In recent years, Paramount has sold some of its real estate assets including CBS Studios in California and CBS' old New York headquarters. The company also sold CNET in 2020.

Paramount has also been trying to sell a majority stake in Noggin, its learning-focused streaming service for preschoolers, since April.

Of note: Paramount rebuffed a $3 billion offer earlier this year for cable and streaming network Showtime from a group led by its old boss David Nevins, the WSJ reported in February.

The bottom line: The failure to offload BET could be a harbinger for other media companies that are looking to get out of the cable TV business, as those assets only figure to appear less attractive as cord-cutting continues to erode that business.