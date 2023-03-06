Paramount said to be in talks to sell stake in BET Group
Paramount Global is considering selling a majority stake in BET Group, which encompasses BET, BET+, BET Studios and VH1, a person familiar with the talks confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: Paramount is looking to raise additional capital to spend on programming for its streaming services like Paramount+ and PlutoTV.
- Paramount reported a $575 million for its streaming business during its most recent quarter.
Details: The talks are in very early stages, the source added, and no deal is certain to be reached. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier Monday.
- Paramount, which declined to comment on the talks, expects to retain a minority stake if a deal is reached.
- The company expects BET to garner significant interest, particularly since BET Group is largely siloed away from the rest of Paramount.
- Tyler Perry, who holds an equity stake in the BET+ streaming service, is one of the suitors talking with Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
The big picture: Paramount has long been seen as a top M&A target ever since Shari Redstone brought Viacom and CBS back together in 2019.
- The news comes a week after Paramount reportedly turned down a $3 billion offer for cable network Showtime. Paramount announced in January that it would combine its Showtime operations within Paramount+.