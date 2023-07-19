Share on email (opens in new window)

Karat Financial, a Los Angeles-based provider of corporate credit cards for digital creators, raised $70 million in Series B funding.

Why it matters: Despite the funding downturn, the creator economy is still a $250 billion business that could swell to $450 billion by 2027.

Details: The funding is split between a $40 million equity round led by SignalFire and $30 million in debt financing from TriplePoint Capital.

Existing investors Union Square Ventures, CRV and GGV also participated in the round alongside new investors like Commerce Ventures and Will Smith's Dreamers VC.

This brings Karat's total funding to over $100 million; it closed a $26 million Series A in 2021.

The big picture: Funding for creator economy-focused startups has dried up over the past year.

"VCs always amplify and magnify based off hype," co-CEO Eric Wei tells Tim. "They find that a lot of startups don't really understand how creators think and what creators need. ... A lot of these companies that had no business doing whatever they're doing are dying off."

What's next: Karat wants to be more than just a credit card for creators, looking to become a full-service financial services provider for that industry.