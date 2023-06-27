Creator economy vets not worried about funding downturn
The pullback in funding for creator economy-focused startups was inevitable but necessary for the sector's long-term health, according to numerous executives and investors that Axios caught up with during VidCon last week.
Why it matters: The funding wipeout has been met with doom and gloom proclamations that the creator economy gold rush was a pandemic-driven fad.
By the numbers: Funding for creator startups had dropped for seven consecutive quarters, until that decline was halted during 2023's second quarter, according to The Information's Creator Economy Database.
Yes, but: It's still down a staggering 87% from the same quarter last year.
- Other industries haven't been immune from investors being more discretionary about their spending. "Please show me anyone in the grander telecommunication space that is having a great time right now," says Jellysmack president Sean Atkins.
- The pullback in spending is happening as the wider creator economy is maturing as an industry. This often means many companies go under. It's a perfect storm, says Atkins.
- “You have those kind of hyperbole points — and they always happen — and then everybody reacts when they burst, like it's a shocking occurrence," Atkins says. "This is the same story. It just happens that those two instances are at the same time. So that amplifies the pain.”
The big picture: Veterans of the creator space will argue that audience desire for YouTube and TikTok stars has only grown, even if investors have soured.
- "It was the typical Gold Rush mentality of, like, they're gonna need tools, they're going to need this. And I think most of them went after problems that were fake problems," says Marc Hustvedt, president of MrBeast. "You don't need to make a product solely for creator engagement."
- Atkins put it more bluntly: "Do we need 27 link-in-bio companies?"
- "It does not change the way the advertisers look at creators," says Marshall Sandman, founder of Animal Capital. "That's really the place to gauge the creator economy — Are people continuing to drive ad dollars through creators?"
What's happening: Startups as recently as six months ago were plotting billion-dollar businesses. Now they're looking for a buyout.
- "We have a lot of startups that previously said, like, 'Oh, we're gonna be a billion-dollar business. There's no way we'll sell,'" says Kajabi president and chief product officer Sean Kim.
The bottom line: A lot of investors misjudged the creator market.
- "There was this idea that this was going to be a super high-volume, low-margin business," Megan Lightcap, principal at Slow Ventures says. "Turns out, it's the opposite."