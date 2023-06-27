The pullback in funding for creator economy-focused startups was inevitable but necessary for the sector's long-term health, according to numerous executives and investors that Axios caught up with during VidCon last week.

Why it matters: The funding wipeout has been met with doom and gloom proclamations that the creator economy gold rush was a pandemic-driven fad.

By the numbers: Funding for creator startups had dropped for seven consecutive quarters, until that decline was halted during 2023's second quarter, according to The Information's Creator Economy Database.

Yes, but: It's still down a staggering 87% from the same quarter last year.

Other industries haven't been immune from investors being more discretionary about their spending. "Please show me anyone in the grander telecommunication space that is having a great time right now," says Jellysmack president Sean Atkins.

The pullback in spending is happening as the wider creator economy is maturing as an industry. This often means many companies go under. It's a perfect storm, says Atkins.

“You have those kind of hyperbole points — and they always happen — and then everybody reacts when they burst, like it's a shocking occurrence," Atkins says. "This is the same story. It just happens that those two instances are at the same time. So that amplifies the pain.”

The big picture: Veterans of the creator space will argue that audience desire for YouTube and TikTok stars has only grown, even if investors have soured.

"It was the typical Gold Rush mentality of, like, they're gonna need tools, they're going to need this. And I think most of them went after problems that were fake problems," says Marc Hustvedt, president of MrBeast. "You don't need to make a product solely for creator engagement."

Atkins put it more bluntly: "Do we need 27 link-in-bio companies?"

"It does not change the way the advertisers look at creators," says Marshall Sandman, founder of Animal Capital. "That's really the place to gauge the creator economy — Are people continuing to drive ad dollars through creators?"

What's happening: Startups as recently as six months ago were plotting billion-dollar businesses. Now they're looking for a buyout.

"We have a lot of startups that previously said, like, 'Oh, we're gonna be a billion-dollar business. There's no way we'll sell,'" says Kajabi president and chief product officer Sean Kim.

The bottom line: A lot of investors misjudged the creator market.