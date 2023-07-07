Summer box office struggles imperil theaters' post-Covid recovery

Data: Box Office Mojo; Chart: Axios Visuals

The theater industry's hopes of a return to summer box office glory has been met with storm clouds as many expensive releases underperform.

Why it matters: This summer is giving theater owners an uncomfortable truth: The pre-covid box office days may never come back.

The big picture: The lower-than-expected box office totals are particularly worrisome for Cineworld. The world's second-largest theater owner was betting on a strong summer movie season to jumpstart its post-bankruptcy life.

Cineworld is expected to formally exit bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

Of note: This morning, Empire Cinemas, a small U.K. chain, entered administration (the U.K. version of bankruptcy).

Between the lines: The higher cost of tickets and increased reliance on premium formats like Imax also mean that the number of people going overall is lower than you think.

That's even worse for theaters, who rely much more on ancillary sales like concessions for their revenue, as opposed to ticket sales, which are shared with the studios.

By the numbers: This year is still pacing ahead of last year, but the pace has slowed since Memorial Day.

Before Memorial Day, this year's box office was ahead of last year's by 22%. That lead has since shrunk to 16% heading into this weekend.

Compared to this point last summer, the current summer movie season is slightly behind last year, $2.02 billion to $1.92 billion.

Zoom out: The summer struggles of big-ticket films "The Flash," "Elemental" and "Indiana Jones" have put dark clouds over what had been a very encouraging box office year.

Even this summer's biggest performer, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," fell short of its predecessor.

What we're watching: It's once again up to Tom Cruise to save the movies, with some help from a pink-clad plastic doll and Chris Nolan.