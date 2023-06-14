PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes medical leave amid LIV deal

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner and CEO of the soon-to-be-formed parent company of the PGA-LIV tie-up, is taking a leave to recover from an undisclosed medical absence.

Why it matters: The PGA Tour may be forced to complete its merger with LIV without one of the deal's chief architects.

The latest: The fallout from the PGA Tour's decision to combine with the Saudi-backed LIV is overshadowing this weekend's U.S. Open.

Not only is Monahan sidelined during one of the sport's biggest weekends, but CNBC's David Faber reported Wednesday morning that some of the PGA Tour's golfers including Patrick Cantlay are being advised by Goldman Sachs on the deal.

Cantlay, a PGA Tour player and policy board member, and pro golfer Jon Rahm are among many golfers angry over last week's surprise announcement.

"I think anytime that you're left in the dark on a decision that potentially affects you massively, that could easily make you upset," Cantlay said during his pre-U.S. Open press conference.

The bottom line: PGA's rollup with LIV was supposed to end the uncertainty over the sport's future. Instead, it's only led to more questions.