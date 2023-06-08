Washington Commanders sale could be completed next month

The Washington Commanders' sale to the Josh Harris-led group is moving ahead and could be completed within the next month or two, according to reports.

Why it matters: There had been concern that Harris, who already owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, would have trouble financing the more than $6 billion purchase of the team.

Yes, but: Harris had his first meeting with the finance committee to go over their concerns and they apparently came away happy, according to news reports.

The big picture: Last month, the NFL's finance committee raised concerns at a meeting regarding the debt load and amount of equity partners and indicated they need time to scrutinize the details, the Washington Post reported.

with 20 limited partners involved, though that's still five under the max allowed. Harris and one his partners, Mitchell Rales, met with the committee for more than two hours.

Besides Rales, NBA legend Magic Johnson, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and beer billionaire Alejandro Santo Domingo are among the partners.

What's next: The finance committee still has to approve Harris' offer, then it would go to an owner vote, in which 24 would need to vote yes.

Of note: Current Commanders owner Dan Snyder first announced the deal with Harris for $6.05 billion deal last month.

Last year, when the Denver Broncos sold to Walmart heir Rob Walton, the deal was announced in June. The owners approved the sale two months later.

What they're saying: "We're not done yet," Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday. "But we're making progress. ... It was a good meeting."