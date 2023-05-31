Diamond Sports Group's bankruptcy entered a new phase after it gave away its rights to the San Diego Padres.

Why it matters: Major League Baseball wants to take over its teams' local TV rights and broadcast games themselves. The Padres get to be their crash test dummy.

Driving the news: Diamond relinquished its TV rights for the Padres back to the team after it informed the club it would not make its next scheduled rights payment.

Major League Baseball will produce the games starting tonight and make them free through its MLB.tv streaming service through Sunday, then offer a special subscription option for Padres fans in San Diego. The games will also be distributed across DirecTV, AT&T, Cox, Spectrum and Fubo.

In a statement, a Diamond spokesperson said the "economics of the Padres' contract were not aligned with market realities. MLB has forced our hand by its continued refusal to negotiate direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming rights."

Diamond was losing money on its 20-year, $1.2 billion deal with the team, per Sports Business Journal.

Of note: In making the announcement, MLB said the new arrangement will increase the Padres' footprint by more than 2 million homes.

What's next: The Padres may not be the last team that Diamond sheds while in bankruptcy.

Diamond has held back some of its rights payments to four other MLB teams — Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers — who are seeking a court order to either pay them their full fee or relinquish those TV rights.

Diamond is arguing it should be paying less because the amount of people paying for cable TV is significantly less than when it made those deals.

A hearing is taking place today, with a ruling expected.

The bottom line: Diamond has shown a willingness to walk away from bad deals.