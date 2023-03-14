Sean "Diddy" Combs enters race for BET Group

Sean "Diddy" Combs became the third known suitor for BET Group, joining Byron Allen and Tyler Perry.

Why it matters: Paramount's confidence that BET would garner significant interest has been rewarded.

There is still no word on a potential sale price — Paramount is looking to sell a majority stake of the group that includes BET, BET+, BET Studios and VH1.

Driving the news: A source close to Combs told Variety on Monday that he was "exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse."

Combs is best known for founding Bad Boy Records in the 1990s. More recently, he founded the music network Revolt in 2013, which reaches the same audience as BET.

Last week, both Tyler Perry and Byron Allen made their interest known.

However, a source familiar with the talks tells Axios that no formal deal talks have taken place yet.

The big picture: Paramount is looking to raise additional capital to spend on programming for its streaming services like Paramount+ and PlutoTV.