Believer Entertainment, a new gaming studio led by former Riot Games executives, closed a $55 million Series A round to help launch the new venture.

Why it matters: Investment in the gaming space continues to grow despite a choppy economy.

The $55 million was more than the company initially planned to raise, CEO Stephen Chow tells Tim.

As the gaming space has developed, "investors have also developed a lot in particular over the past five to seven years, where they're bullish, they’re long-term focused," says Chow.

Be smart: Lead investor Lightspeed in particular is increasing its gaming presence. In January, the firm hired Moritz Baier-Lentz as a partner and its head of gaming.

Details: Believer is led by Chow, a former Riot Games vice president, and chief product officer Steven Snow, who was a founding member of Riot.

The funding will be primarily used to hire staff.

Andreessen Horowitz, Bitkraft Ventures, Riot Games, 1Up Ventures, Don Thompson’s Cleveland Avenue and Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company also participated in the round.

Believer will be mainly focused on building open-world games.

The big picture: More gaming developers are not tying themselves to a single platform. Add Believer to that list.

"There's tons of valuable users that choose now today to only engage through mobile, and there's still a large pool of users that choose to only engage through PC and let's be honest, the consoles are a great environment for a lot of our consumers as well," Snow says.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Andreessen Horowitz.