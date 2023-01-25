News Corp real estate unit may fetch more than $3B

News Corp., the publishing arm of Rupert Murdoch's vast media empire, is in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc. realty division for more than $3 billion to CoStar Group, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Why it matters: A sale at that price would be more than 3X what Murdoch paid for Move (the parent company to real estate listing site Realtor.com) in 2014 and is a jolt of good news for the empire after Rupert and his son Lachlan disclosed yesterday that they were scrapping the planned merger of Fox and News Corp.

Details: News of the Move sale process came in a filing after the father and son said in a statement that the Fox-News Corp merger idea was "not optimal" for shareholders.

CoStar offers data and marketing services to the commercial real estate industry as well as the owner of Apartments.com.

CoStar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What to watch: Murdoch could chose to pursue the merger again later after the real estate deal logistics are managed.