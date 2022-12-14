Jack Dorsey is cutting checks to teams working on "open internet development," the Twitter cofounder announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Despite being financially invested in Twitter's future, Dorsey seems to be interested in moving on from his past and investing in new forms of social media.

Details: The pledge was tucked at the end of his response to Elon Musk's Twitter Files.

Dorsey wrote that he will give cash and equity grants to "engineering teams working on social media and private communication protocols, bitcoin, and a web-only mobile OS."

The grants are part of #startsmall, a philanthropic initiative he launched in 2020 to fund COVID-19 relief.

The first grant is $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal, he said.

What's next: Dorsey is taking suggestions on what projects to fund.