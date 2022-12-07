Fanatics' new funding sets it up for dealmaking
At a time when recession fears has slowed M&A, Fanatics' new $700 million funding round sets up the sports apparel company to do just that.
Why it matters: The new funding is squarely aimed at acquisitions to help Fanatics try to refashion itself into a full-fledged media business.
Of note: Next spring, Fanatics will launch its sports betting and gaming division, which is being run by ex-FanDuel CEO Matt King.
- Fanatics will look to boost all three of its business lines rather than prioritize one over the other, a source tells Axios.
The intrigue: Two of Fanatics' newest investors, Clearlake Capital, which led the round, and LionTree, are no strangers to facilitating big deals.
- LionTree's Aryeh Bourkoff is one of the industry's biggest dealmakers, having advised on AT&T's spinoff of WarnerMedia to Discovery, Amazon's deal for MGM, The Athletic's sale to the New York Times and the Vox-Group Nine merger.
- Clearlake helped to back Todd Boehly's $3 billion purchase of Chelsea F.C. earlier this year.
💭 Thought bubble from Richard Collings, a Retail Deals reporter for Axios Pro: Fanatics is pursuing a strategy somewhat similar to Amazon. It's using the growth of its commercial business to launch into other complementary categories — in this case sports betting and gaming.
- The expansion of Fanatics Commerce helped drive the company's valuation. This division acquired Mitchell & Ness, and struck new partnerships with Nike College, the Tokyo Giants and WWE as well as its NIL program.
- The fund raising comes on the heels of Fanatics' record Black Friday, with a 25% year-over-year increase in sales for that weekend.