Fanatics' new funding sets it up for dealmaking

Data: Axios reporting; Chart: Axios Visuals

At a time when recession fears has slowed M&A, Fanatics' new $700 million funding round sets up the sports apparel company to do just that.

Why it matters: The new funding is squarely aimed at acquisitions to help Fanatics try to refashion itself into a full-fledged media business.

Of note: Next spring, Fanatics will launch its sports betting and gaming division, which is being run by ex-FanDuel CEO Matt King.

Fanatics will look to boost all three of its business lines rather than prioritize one over the other, a source tells Axios.

The intrigue: Two of Fanatics' newest investors, Clearlake Capital, which led the round, and LionTree, are no strangers to facilitating big deals.

LionTree's Aryeh Bourkoff is one of the industry's biggest dealmakers, having advised on AT&T's spinoff of WarnerMedia to Discovery, Amazon's deal for MGM, The Athletic's sale to the New York Times and the Vox-Group Nine merger.

Clearlake helped to back Todd Boehly's $3 billion purchase of Chelsea F.C. earlier this year.

💭 Thought bubble from Richard Collings, a Retail Deals reporter for Axios Pro: Fanatics is pursuing a strategy somewhat similar to Amazon. It's using the growth of its commercial business to launch into other complementary categories — in this case sports betting and gaming.