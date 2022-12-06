49 mins ago - Economy & Business
Fanatics raises $700M for M&A plans
Fanatics has raised $700 million in a new round of funding that now values the company at $31 billion, Axios has confirmed. The investment was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Why it matters: Fanatics will use the funds to invest in M&A at a time when dealmaking has cooled amid growing recession fears.
- It's the second funding round for Fanatics this year, following a $1.5 billion raise in March.
Details: The funds will primarily be used to grow the company's other divisions, including a forthcoming sports betting and gaming operation, sources close to the deal tell Axios.
- Fanatics attracted new investors in this latest round, most notably Clearlake Capital Group — which led the round — and investment bank LionTree.
- Existing investors including Silver Lake, Fidelity and Softbank also participated.
The big picture: The sports apparel company is trying to refashion itself into a full-fledged media business.
Go deeper: Fanatics scores $27 billion valuation