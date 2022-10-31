Talent agencies evaluate potential investments

Two Hollywood management firms have hired lawyers to explore selling a part or all of their businesses, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Private equity firms have flooded Hollywood with investments into production studios like A24 and the creation of Candle Media. Now they're eyeing another crucial part of the business.

Details: Per Bloomberg, Entertainment 360 and Brillstein Entertainment Partners ⁠have hired Raine and Moelis & Co., respectively.

Bloomberg suggests that both firms have received inbound interest from potential investors and are evaluating their options.

Context: This comes as the Big 3 talent agencies have made big moves.