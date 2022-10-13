Skip to main content
Brad Pitt's production studio Plan B explores sale

Kerry Flynn
Brad Pitt attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Brad Pitt attends the "Blonde" red carpet in Venice. Photo: Maria Moratti/Getty Images

Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt's production company, has retained Moelis & Co. to look for a potential investor or buyer.

Why it matters: Hollywood production studios, especially those tied to celebrities, have explored opportunities to sell amid the growth of spend on original content tied to streaming services.

Details: Plan B hired the investment bank six months ago and has "received numerous offers," per Deadline.

  • Carlos Jimenez of Moelis & Co is leading the deal, per The Wrap.
  • The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, which Axios has confirmed.
  • Plan B is behind a slew of successful films including Best Picture winners "The Departed," "12 Years a Slave" and "Moonlight." It also produces TV shows and has a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

State of play: A growing number of Hollywood studios have sold outright at high valuations or sold minority stakes over the past two years.

