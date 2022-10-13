Brad Pitt's production studio Plan B explores sale

Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt's production company, has retained Moelis & Co. to look for a potential investor or buyer.

Why it matters: Hollywood production studios, especially those tied to celebrities, have explored opportunities to sell amid the growth of spend on original content tied to streaming services.

Details: Plan B hired the investment bank six months ago and has "received numerous offers," per Deadline.

Carlos Jimenez of Moelis & Co is leading the deal, per The Wrap.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, which Axios has confirmed.

Plan B is behind a slew of successful films including Best Picture winners "The Departed," "12 Years a Slave" and "Moonlight." It also produces TV shows and has a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

State of play: A growing number of Hollywood studios have sold outright at high valuations or sold minority stakes over the past two years.