Brad Pitt's production studio Plan B explores sale
Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt's production company, has retained Moelis & Co. to look for a potential investor or buyer.
Why it matters: Hollywood production studios, especially those tied to celebrities, have explored opportunities to sell amid the growth of spend on original content tied to streaming services.
Details: Plan B hired the investment bank six months ago and has "received numerous offers," per Deadline.
- Carlos Jimenez of Moelis & Co is leading the deal, per The Wrap.
- The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, which Axios has confirmed.
- Plan B is behind a slew of successful films including Best Picture winners "The Departed," "12 Years a Slave" and "Moonlight." It also produces TV shows and has a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.
State of play: A growing number of Hollywood studios have sold outright at high valuations or sold minority stakes over the past two years.
- Candle Media acquired Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine for a reported $900 million, Moonbug Entertainment for $3 billion and Faraway Road Productions. Candle also bought a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inc.
- The SpringHill Company, a content production group co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, sold a minority stake at a $725 million valuation to an investor group led by RedBird Capital Partners.
- AGBO, the production company co-founded by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, sold a minority stake to Tokyo-based video game company Nexon.