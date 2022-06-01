Data: Ampere Analysis (via Sony Group Corporation); Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The amount spent on original content for streaming services has grown more than 10 times over the last five years, according to data from Ampere Analysis.

Why it matters: Streaming continues to get more expensive, which is exactly what's making investors so skittish right now.

By the numbers: Netflix doubled its original content spend from $3.07 billion in 2019 to more than $6 billion last year.