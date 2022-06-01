Original streaming content spend keeps growing
The amount spent on original content for streaming services has grown more than 10 times over the last five years, according to data from Ampere Analysis.
Why it matters: Streaming continues to get more expensive, which is exactly what's making investors so skittish right now.
By the numbers: Netflix doubled its original content spend from $3.07 billion in 2019 to more than $6 billion last year.
- On the other side is Hulu, which continues to get significantly less investment compared to other major streamers. (💭 Tim's thought bubble: It will probably remain this way until Disney figures out its ownership issues with Comcast.)