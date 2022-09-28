Netflix projected to decline among U.S. viewers for first time

Data: Insider Intelligence; Note: Includes individuals who watch Netflix by app, connected TV device or website at least once a month; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Netflix's subscriber losses will lead to a dip in U.S. viewers for the streaming giant for the first time, according to Insider Intelligence's latest forecast.

Why it matters: Netflix's stalled growth — particularly in the U.S. and Canada — is just one reason why the company is introducing a cheaper, ad-supported version in the coming months.

By the numbers: The addition of the ad tier should restart Netflix's growth in 2023, Insider forecasts, but not by much.

Netflix's viewership is only expected to rise 1.7% over the next two years, before slowing down to 1.6% growth in 2025 and 2026.

Though Netflix will still command a 65.6% share of all digital viewers in 2022, that figure is expected to remain largely static amid increasing competition.

Through the first half of 2022, Netflix has lost more than 1.9 million subscribers in U.S. and Canada, the most of any region.

The bottom line: "Netflix is losing viewers to lower-priced competitors that are pouring massive resources into content development," said Oscar Bruce Jr., senior forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence.