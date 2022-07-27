FTX CEO leads $3.25M seed round for web3 media company

Trustless Media, a web3-based media company that uses NFT sales to fund content, has raised $3.25 million in a seed funding round led by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Why it matters: Trustless Media, co-founded by former Yahoo Finance anchor Zack Guzman, is one of multiple companies trying to use web3 concepts as a way to get into the highly competitive content alongside deep-pocketed mainstays.

For his part, Bankman-Fried has been on a deal spree as he tries to take advantage of the broader crypto market crash.

Bankman-Fried is investing in Trustless via his Alameda Research firm. Other investors include Avalanche's Ava Labs and Red DAO founding member Megan Kaspar.

How it works: Trustless' content will be funded by its audience via qualifying participation with NFTs.

Its first show, "Coinage," launches Wednesday. As its name suggests, "Coinage" will focus on the crypto space and be hosted by Guzman.

At the start, "Coinage" will rely on Trustless' investors to decide who gets to buy the first round of NFTs, and thus have a say on the show's direction. Trustless says they'll be minting more NFTs at a later date.

What they're saying: "By embracing decentralization, Coinage and Trustless Media are embarking on a new way to bring stories to life by breaking down the wall between content creators and their audiences," Guzman said.