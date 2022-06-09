Two brothers with backgrounds in Hollywood development and crypto investing are launching Story DAO, a new production studio that exists entirely on the Ethereum blockchain.

Why it matters: Story DAO could prove that blockchain has the ability to reshape how Hollywood develops and finances content, as well as provide a new pathway for the development of franchise IP.

Details: Story DAO's co-founders are brothers J.P. and Justin Alanis. J.P. is a former development executive at Lionsgate and Whalerock, while Justin is a web3 investor.

The company's backers include a mix of VC and crypto investors and Hollywood writers, including Packy McCormick, Cooper Turley, GMoney, Collab+Currency, Floodgate, Narwhal Ventures and writers Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir.

The big picture: The streaming wars have made established IP the most valuable commodity in Hollywood. This has also created an insatiable desire for content.

But despite hefty content budgets, J.P. argues this has made distributors even more risk averse over fear of sinking millions of dollars into a lemon.

"[What] everyone in Hollywood feels is that developing IP is a really tough road. You have studios and distributors that control all the rails of the system," he tells Axios. "[Creators] know that there are fewer opportunities to sell. They know original ideas are even harder to sell."

How it works: Story DAO will partner with an established Hollywood writer, who will work with visual artists to create a new narrative universe.

These established writers, known as "Story Architects," then tell a story set in that universe.

From there, anyone who signs up to be a member — Story DAO is structured so that each narrative universe functions as its own DAO — can offer suggestions and collaborate with the writer on new stories.

Story DAO will launch NFTs for each sub-DAO, which will act as part of the governance structure of each sub-DAO, helping to determine project funding and facilitate voting on creative decisions.

"What we're doing is really building an open Hollywood production studio and platform where creatives interact with communities, build something together where everyone is incentivized. Really create a bottoms-up grassroots process of incubating IP. The idea is that the only barrier to entry should be how good your ideas are," J.P. said.

What's next: Story DAO hopes to announce its first list of Story Architects in the coming months.