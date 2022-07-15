Pinterest gets the Elliott Management treatment

Shortly after Pinterest's CEO shakeup, Elliott Management Corp. has built up a 9% stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Why it matters: That big stake has drawn speculation for a future sale or other massive changes, similar to how Elliott pressured Twitter.

State of play: Pinterest's potential acquirers could range from a social media platform to a fintech company.

Meta/Twitter/Snap/TikTok: Each of the social platforms has its own commerce features. Meta would probably be the most likely buyer due to its family of apps strategy. Pinterest could serve as a dedicated shopping app.

Each of the social platforms has its own commerce features. Meta would probably be the most likely buyer due to its family of apps strategy. Pinterest could serve as a dedicated shopping app. PayPal/Square/Shopify: A fintech company could use Pinterest as a storefront for its payment features. PayPal was in talks to buy Pinterest last year. Square or Shopify could pitch it as another tool for small businesses to promote their products.

A fintech company could use Pinterest as a storefront for its payment features. PayPal was in talks to buy Pinterest last year. Square or Shopify could pitch it as another tool for small businesses to promote their products. Private equity: Pinterest posted its first full-year profit in 2021. But it reported a $5 million net loss and a decline in monthly active users last quarter. A firm could come in and look for ways to streamline the business.

Yes, but: Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann, who stepped down as CEO last month to become executive chairman, owns about a 37% voting stake in Pinterest that could limit Elliott's power, WSJ noted.

Pinterest has been making its own bets to build up its commerce capabilities. Last month, it acquired the personalized shopping platform The Yes.

💭 Thought bubble, via Axios Pro Retail Deals' Kimberly Chin: The move could hinder Pinterest's e-commerce play. Elliott's stake suggests it could take Pinterest in a different path — perhaps by reinvigorating its ad business.