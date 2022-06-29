Pinterest named Google commerce business executive Bill Ready its new CEO Tuesday, tasked with steering the company toward an e-commerce future.

Why it matters: The social media company sees its next chapter as finding ways to generate revenue beyond advertising.

Driving the news: Ready's new role is effective Wednesday, succeeding longtime CEO Ben Silbermann, who will transition into the newly-minted executive chairman title.

What they’re saying: “In our next chapter, we are focused on helping Pinners buy, try and act on all the great ideas they see. Bill is a great leader for this transition,” Silbermann said in prepared remarks.

Details: Ready certainly has the accolades of someone with e-commerce know-how. He was previously an operating chief at PayPal and prior to that, he was the CEO of Braintree and Venmo.

Flashback: PayPal was in talks to buy the social media company for $45 billion, but that effort was shelved.

Of note: While other social media companies like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have jumped on the online shopping bandwagon, Pinterest’s journey has been slower.

The image-sharing company has said it is actively working on developing native checkout (timing TBD).

Since 2020, Pinterest and Shopify have been partners, giving Pinterest users the ability to buy products from a merchant’s link via its platform.

Background: Earlier this month, Pinterest acquired online fashion-shopping platform The Yes and with it another retail heavyweight–former Stitch Fix operating chief and The Yes founder Julie Bornstein.

The acquisition was another play at becoming the one-stop-shopping destination for consumers.

Yes, and: Axios Pro's Lucinda Shen scoops that Nick Fox will assume Ready's role at Google.