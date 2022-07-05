"Minions: The Rise of Gru" breaks July 4 weekend box office record

Data: Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Universal's latest installment of its Despicable Me franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," broke a box office record for the highest-grossing film opening over the four-day, Fourth of July weekend. It brought in $125.1 million domestically.

Why it matters: Love 'em or hate 'em, the minions have proven to be cash-generating machines. This is the fifth feature film in the franchise and is a sign moviegoers are still interested in these animated family films.