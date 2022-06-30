Global M&A deal value shrunk in half for media and entertainment

The deal value for global M&A activity in media and entertainment shrunk in half for H1 2022 compared to H2 2021.

Why it matters: Despite some massive TMT deals announced this year, the overall size of dealmaking has dropped significantly.

By the numbers: The value of M&A activity in media and entertainment decreased to $105.1 billion from Jan. 1 to June 28, compared to $215.5 billion over the same period the prior year, according to Refinitiv.

The number of deals in media and entertainment for H1 2022 was 1,546 deals compared to 1,710 deals in H1 2021.

Overall M&A activity during this time dropped 22% in deal value, per Refinitiv.

Meanwhile, the telecommunications sector only dropped 3.6% in deal value compared to this same time period the year prior.

Of note: The year's top deal in value is in TMT with Activision Blizzard's sale to Microsoft for $68.7 billion.

