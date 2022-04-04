Top 20 global TMT mergers announced so far in 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The top 20 global M&A deals announced so far in 2022 include nine within the media, entertainment and technology sectors, per Refinitiv.

Details: The largest deal of the year is Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

The next top tech deal of the year was Zendesk's acquisition offer for more than $16 billion from a private equity consortium. Zendesk rejected it.

Citrix Systems agreed to a $16.5 billion all-cash offer from Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management, in January.

The fourth biggest deal announced was Nielsen Holdings for more than $15 billion from a private equity consortium, which the company at first rejected. It agreed to the takeover a week later.

Context: Global M&A volume was $63.5 billion for the media and entertainment sector and $39.7 billion in telecom, according to Refinitiv. That deal value was a 10% and 4% drop, respectively, from the year prior.