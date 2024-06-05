Exclusive: HyperSpectral bags $9M for pathogen testing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Pathogen detection startup HyperSpectral raised an $8.5 million Series A led by RRE Ventures and Kibo Ventures, CEO Matt Theurer tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The pathogen testing process often involves shipping samples and waiting days for results, but HyperSpectral intends to speed it up with an onsite setup — preferably before another pandemic hits.

Zoom in: Correlation Ventures and GC&H Investments joined the round.

What's next: Theurer says the raise gives HyperSpectral roughly 18 months of runway, adding that the team will "probably start serious work on the Series B near the end of this year."

How it works: The Alexandria, Virginia-based company uses spectroscopy to identify pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, listeria, and Staphylococcus aureus for the food and medical industries.

HyperSpectral is hardware-agnostic: Its software is designed to measure spectral data from various types of spectral acquisition devices and identify the presence of a given pathogen within hours.

Flashback: After co-founding Virtustream, an enterprise cloud service and software provider now owned by Dell, and working on some personal projects, Theurer decided to shift his priorities to science and health amid the COVID pandemic.

He recalls thinking, "There's got to be a better way to detect the presence of pathogens in a rapid way that's reliable, scalable."

So he and his co-founders turned to spectroscopy, or the field that assesses how light is absorbed and emitted, and discovered they could use AI to boost the technique's signal-to-noise ratio when it came to spotting pathogens.

Context: President Biden's fiscal 2025 budget, released in March, and the intelligence community's annual threat assessment both identify biodefense vulnerabilities highlighted by the pandemic.

The 2025 defense budget earmarks $42 million for early warnings about new and emerging pathogens and gives the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) $20 million for new projects, including diagnostics for use in an outbreak's early days.

The intrigue: Theurer says HyperSpectral has had "some discussions and engagement with BARDA" on antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The focus is specifically on Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and the newer Methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA).

State of play: Huntsville, Alabama-based GeneCapture is developing a rapid test to identify conceptual pathogens like Disease X, the hypothetical new pathogen that is many times deadlier than COVID-19, as part of a $2.5 million contract with the Department of Defense.