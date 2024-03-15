Hypothetical Disease X drives real spending

Share on email (opens in new window)

Disease X may still be a hypothetical threat. But the risk from a new pathogen many times deadlier than COVID-19 is driving more spending decisions on rapid tests, antimicrobial drugs and other countermeasures. Why it matters: The fiscal 2025 budget the Biden administration rolled out this week and the intelligence community's annual threat assessment point out biodefense vulnerabilities that were laid bare by the COVID-19 experience.

The concern is that cracks in the nation's health security systems, public mistrust and medical misinformation could combine to limit the response to another global pandemic.

Follow the money: The 2025 defense budget designates $42 million to improve early warning of novel and emerging pathogens — including deliberately engineered ones.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority would get an additional $20 million for new projects, including diagnostics for use in the early days of a novel disease outbreak.

GeneCapture in Huntsville, Alabama, is developing a rapid test to identify conceptual pathogens like Disease X under a $2.5 million contract with the Department of Defense.

Between the lines: The Pentagon is getting more involved in diagnostic tests due to concerns about force readiness.

COVID outbreaks on Navy ships, with their confined quarters, embarrassed the chain of command and took vessels offline.

Reality check: A broad pandemic preparedness reform package remains stalled in Congress by disagreements over issues like how to address drug shortages.