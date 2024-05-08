Dandi, the maker of an at-home IVF kit and a virtual care provider, raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding, CEO Jake Kent tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Venture money is flowing into fertility tech as 1 in 6 reproductive-aged couples experiences infertility.
Zoom in: The round was led by Tiferes Ventures and included participation from Ruttenberg Gordon Investments, Winklevoss Capital, and the WeWork Alumni Fund.
How it works: Dandi's virtual care platform connects patients with registered fertility nurses, who give patients information about the process, next steps, and possible reasons for difficulty in conceiving.
- Patients are given an $185 IVF care kit, which includes a belt, cooling pad, rechargeable heating pad, a massage ball, and shot targets (semi-permanent tattoos that indicate injection sites).
- They can connect with nurses for injection support and virtual care support, and sessions cost $125.
- The kit is FSA and HSA eligible but not covered by insurance.
What's next: The fresh capital will be used for product production, manufacturing, and distribution.
- Dandi expects to fundraise again at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, if all goes according to plan, Kent says.
- "We've kind of forged a spirit of focusing on meticulously managing every dollar and focusing keenly on a path to profitability."
What they're saying: "It is a complex landscape, with a mix of medical, emotional and financial pressure," Kent says. "We want to support them right away."
- "Dandi has the opportunity to become a brand that parents, mothers in particular, feel connected to throughout the lifecycle of parenting," says Clark Valberg, managing partner at Tiferes Ventures.
- "There's a massive opportunity here beyond just fertility."
State of play: Fertility tech startups raised more than $800 million in 2022 and demand for fertility services continues to climb.