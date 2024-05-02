Livara Health, a specialty value-based care company, raised a $15 million Series B to expand to more insurers and providers, CEO Rob Cohen tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Payors are feeling the pain of rising health costs as a transition to value-based care (VBC) remains slow.
Zoom in: A1 Health Ventures led the raise, with participation from existing investors Polaris Partners, Providence Ventures, Martin Ventures and an unnamed strategic investor.
- Livara expects to generate just under $20 million in revenue this year. Its near-term focus is growth, not profitability, Cohen tells Axios.
How it works: Currently serving a handful of West Coast health systems and one payor, Livara helps patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions access optimal treatment plans, while avoiding costly and often unnecessary procedures.
- Livara matches patients with personal coaches for customized treatment, connecting them with in-network providers, including its own SpineZone clinics in California.
- Customers include Scripps Health, Sharp HealthCare and Providence Health & Services. Livara also supports insurer Elevance Health (fka Anthem) in 14 states.
What's next: Livara hopes to raise a Series C in the next two years, Cohen says.
State of play: Specialty care providers are significantly trailing primary care in the transition to VBC. As such, tech-enabled VBC startups have emerged in areas like cardiology, oncology, kidney disease and diabetes.
Rising medical cost pressures will increase demand for these solutions further, says A1 Health managing director Jon Phillips, citing CVS' earnings miss due to high costs this week as one example.
- "The next 18 months in this space is going to be just incredibly exciting," Phillips says.
What we're watching: Whether one player emerges to roll these various specialty VBC companies together.
- "I do think you'll start to see some some consolidation where companies are able to offer a variety of specialties," Cohen says. "It's not that easy to do it, but I do think it'll happen several years down the road."
- "It's an interesting question as to who's going to do it," says Phillips, noting the kidney care VBC players are "furthest along in terms of size and scale and impact."