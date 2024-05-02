Share on email (opens in new window)

Livara Health, a specialty value-based care company, raised a $15 million Series B to expand to more insurers and providers, CEO Rob Cohen tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Payors are feeling the pain of rising health costs as a transition to value-based care (VBC) remains slow.

Zoom in: A1 Health Ventures led the raise, with participation from existing investors Polaris Partners, Providence Ventures, Martin Ventures and an unnamed strategic investor.

Livara expects to generate just under $20 million in revenue this year. Its near-term focus is growth, not profitability, Cohen tells Axios.

How it works: Currently serving a handful of West Coast health systems and one payor, Livara helps patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions access optimal treatment plans, while avoiding costly and often unnecessary procedures.

Livara matches patients with personal coaches for customized treatment, connecting them with in-network providers, including its own SpineZone clinics in California.

Customers include Scripps Health, Sharp HealthCare and Providence Health & Services. Livara also supports insurer Elevance Health (fka Anthem) in 14 states.

What's next: Livara hopes to raise a Series C in the next two years, Cohen says.

State of play: Specialty care providers are significantly trailing primary care in the transition to VBC. As such, tech-enabled VBC startups have emerged in areas like cardiology, oncology, kidney disease and diabetes.

Value-based kidney care company Strive Health nabbed a whopping $166 million last May.

Value-based remote diabetes care startup Valendo Health debuted with $4 million from Redesign Health in January.

WindRose took a majority stake in cardiology VBC company CardioOne (another Redesign platform) and injected $100 million into the business in March.

Rising medical cost pressures will increase demand for these solutions further, says A1 Health managing director Jon Phillips, citing CVS' earnings miss due to high costs this week as one example.

"The next 18 months in this space is going to be just incredibly exciting," Phillips says.

What we're watching: Whether one player emerges to roll these various specialty VBC companies together.