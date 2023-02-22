Value-based care's sticking points
Health care providers clinging to a fee-for-service model to retain revenue streams and profits continue to stymy the adoption of value-based care, according to a Lazard Healthcare Services study.
Why it matters: Value-based care is the future of health care, but provider reticence to adopt it could be a sticking point for future investments made in the space.
- The study fielded responses from 150 leaders across many of the largest health care services companies, and from smaller public and private companies and prominent investment firms.
Zoom in: Asked about top factors that have most limited the penetration of value-based payments to date, 63% cited provider preference for fee-for-service.
- 47% said suboptimal design of value-based programs (e.g., provider compensation insufficiently linked to outcome quality, ineffective assignment of members to ACOs, etc.)
- 46% cited insufficient data analytics capabilities (e.g., inability to measure value created or quantify risk)
What they're saying: "The journey to VBC is real and is not just a tagline," says Ian Wijaya, managing director in Lazard's global health care group.
- "Large, midsize and small are allocating so many resources towards VBC."
Zoom out: Big tech continues to penetrate health care — Amazon's acquisition of primary care operator One Medical closed today — but not every target has a total addressable market that's scalable.
- "If these big companies are going to make a deal, it better move the needle," Wijaya says. "The driving force for Big Tech is the available market that can be addressed and raw scale and how they can apply tech advancement."
💭 Thought bubble: Given private equity's interest in value-based care, we expect to see continued innovation in how to incentivize providers away from fee-for-service.