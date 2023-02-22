Health care providers clinging to a fee-for-service model to retain revenue streams and profits continue to stymy the adoption of value-based care, according to a Lazard Healthcare Services study.

Why it matters: Value-based care is the future of health care, but provider reticence to adopt it could be a sticking point for future investments made in the space.

The study fielded responses from 150 leaders across many of the largest health care services companies, and from smaller public and private companies and prominent investment firms.

Zoom in: Asked about top factors that have most limited the penetration of value-based payments to date, 63% cited provider preference for fee-for-service.

47% said suboptimal design of value-based programs (e.g., provider compensation insufficiently linked to outcome quality, ineffective assignment of members to ACOs, etc.)

46% cited insufficient data analytics capabilities (e.g., inability to measure value created or quantify risk)

What they're saying: "The journey to VBC is real and is not just a tagline," says Ian Wijaya, managing director in Lazard's global health care group.

"Large, midsize and small are allocating so many resources towards VBC."

Zoom out: Big tech continues to penetrate health care — Amazon's acquisition of primary care operator One Medical closed today — but not every target has a total addressable market that's scalable.

"If these big companies are going to make a deal, it better move the needle," Wijaya says. "The driving force for Big Tech is the available market that can be addressed and raw scale and how they can apply tech advancement."

💭 Thought bubble: Given private equity's interest in value-based care, we expect to see continued innovation in how to incentivize providers away from fee-for-service.